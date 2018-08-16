Dr. Capelle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Capelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Capelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Kathleen J. Dong M.d.350 Cambridge Ave Ste 200, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 329-1577
- 2 265 Cambridge Ave Unit 60898, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 207-6651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would Recommend him but he has a full patient load. Best Psychiatrist in the world! Wanda Lee Flores
About Dr. Christopher Capelle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902919640
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Capelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capelle.
