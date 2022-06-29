Dr. Christopher Cantrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cantrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cantrill, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Cantrill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantrill?
I'm a healthy, active 63yr old male. I had severe urinary retention due to enlarged prostate. After going thru 2 other urologists, Dr. Cantrill was the only one who gave me immediate relief. He showed me how to self-catheter for a temporary solution for voiding my bladder. This allowed me to finally get 4-6hrs sleep at a time instead of getting up every 1-2hrs. He gave me options. After getting another MRI to verify no cancer was present, he suggested a TURP procedure. I had that done. In and out same day. Excellent treatment by the whole staff. The second day, they removed my catheter and now I'm urinating like I'm 20yrs old. Other urologists were more interested in the next large procedure they could perform on me instead of solving my problem. Thank you, Dr. Cantrill.
About Dr. Christopher Cantrill, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568642296
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Austin College, Sherman, TX
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrill works at
Dr. Cantrill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.