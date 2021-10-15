Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Cannova works at
Locations
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3128Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
OrthoBethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Ortho Staff were friendly and efficient. Dr. Cannova provided very relevant information and advice.
About Dr. Christopher Cannova, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cannova has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.