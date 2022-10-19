Dr. Christopher Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cannon, MD
Dr. Christopher Cannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5578
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 525-5777Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
The Polyclinic1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
i had several appointments with Dr. Cannon and he eventually performed surgery on me for ostemyelitis in my leg. He was punctual, answered all the questions I had, relieved my concerns and performed the surgery well. I had a positive outcome.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
