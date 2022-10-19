Overview

Dr. Christopher Cannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Cannon works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.