Dr. Christopher Camp, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Camp works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Ortho
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

May 27, 2022
I first met with Dr. Camp in 2021 to discuss surgery for a torn labrum. Since then, I've also received care from him for a clavicle fracture. From the initial consultation to our most recent appointment, he and his team have been nothing but professional, attentive and kind. Dr. Camp has always been able to answer all of my questions and provide detailed, effective guidance on preparing for and recovering from surgery. If you choose Dr. Camp, rest assured you'll be in good hands.
Matt — May 27, 2022
About Dr. Christopher Camp, MD

  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942511530
Education & Certifications

  • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

