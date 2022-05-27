Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Ortho200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 910-0634
I first met with Dr. Camp in 2021 to discuss surgery for a torn labrum. Since then, I've also received care from him for a clavicle fracture. From the initial consultation to our most recent appointment, he and his team have been nothing but professional, attentive and kind. Dr. Camp has always been able to answer all of my questions and provide detailed, effective guidance on preparing for and recovering from surgery. If you choose Dr. Camp, rest assured you'll be in good hands.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1942511530
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
