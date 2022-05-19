Dr. Christopher Calapai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calapai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- NY
- Plainview
- Dr. Christopher Calapai, DO
Dr. Christopher Calapai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Calapai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Calapai works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Island Orthopedics & Sports Medicine PC100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 107, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-3232
- 2 1101 Stewart Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 794-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Calapai?
I began with Dr Calapai in June of 2016. He found I was diabetic by blood sugar readings and that of the A1C, which was 7.2 at the time. He began the course of treatment by having me eliminate carbs and sugars from my diet, increase daily activity through walking half hour a day and having me build up lean muscle tissue through weight training. Those were the peripheral steps initially begun In addition, to address the central issue regarding my body's insulin production, we applied stem cell therapy to reinvigorate and repair the pancreas' ability to sufficiently produce insulin. Over the course of TWO months, my weight dropped initially by @ 30 pounds, continuing to do so. My sugar readings dropped to ranges of daily reading between 90-100. ALL this without medication. Dr Calapai uses a comprehensive bloodwork to read what the body is revealing in @ 25 pages, more than a traditional 2-3 page blood work at conventional doctors offices. I recommend Dr Calapi to anyone interested.
About Dr. Christopher Calapai, DO
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1548288715
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calapai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calapai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calapai works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Calapai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calapai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calapai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calapai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.