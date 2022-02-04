Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM
Dr. Christopher Byrne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Hospital
James B Carr, MD - Orthopedic Spine Surgeon1551 Bishop St Ste 210, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-7788
Coast Ambulatory Surgery Center1101 Las Tablas Rd Ste K, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-2009
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
I am suffering from bone spurs, recovery from a broken ankle, in addition to a torn ligament that's attached to my outer ankle. Due to the above the right ankle has moderate to edema.
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital
- University of California Santa Barbara
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
