Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Butler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Butler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ryan Averett Dpm PC2221 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-3585
-
2
Pleasant View Surgery Center4171 W Expo Pkwy, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 262-3823Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
He and the nurses were wonderful with my 11 year old who is nervous at any medical appointment. Dr. Butler knew right away how to compare her legs to see that one leg had about an inch less movement and was very thorough in explaining to us what needed to be done next.
About Dr. Christopher Butler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659590677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.