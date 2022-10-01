Dr. Christopher Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bush, MD
Dr. Christopher Bush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Bush works at
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 367-3627
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons4967 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 846-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Assessed the issue with my knee throughly and recommended course of treatment. Excellent explanations of situation and treatment options. Very happy with the medical treatment I am receiving. Highly recommend Dr. Bush!
About Dr. Christopher Bush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073923579
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods.