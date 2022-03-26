Dr. Christopher Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Busch, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Busch, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Busch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Neurosurgery - Salem1942 Braeburn Cir, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-3301
-
2
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine and Specialty Center Lexington539 E Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 215-4606
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Busch?
Dr Busch explained exactly what was going on with me and how he planned on fixing my problem. He made me feel like he really wanted me to recover and be productive again. I would highly recommend Dr Busch.
About Dr. Christopher Busch, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1396165726
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Virginia Tech Carilion Department of Neurosurgery
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Towson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.