Dr. Christopher Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burris, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Burris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, Howard University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Burris works at
Locations
-
1
OVATION Eye Institute810 POTOMAC AVE SE, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 869-5154
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
- Howard University Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burris?
highly kind and courteous!
About Dr. Christopher Burris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023247160
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burris works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.