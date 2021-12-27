Dr. Christopher Burress, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burress, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Burress, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bon Aqua, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Burress works at
Locations
-
1
Optimum Internal Medicine and Pediatrics10044 Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN 37025 Directions (931) 253-4896Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Burress?
Very knowledgeable doctor. I have seen other reviews saying that people have to wait a while. I totally understand that frustration, but I have went to several other doctors (not to mention: hair stylists, car maintenance, bank appointments, nail salons, grocery store lines, etc) and had to wait a long period of time. I never really know why I have to wait so long for appointments.... Except at this office I see why. The reason it takes a while sometimes, is simply because the provider takes his time and listens to you, as a patient. Most people are hurry hurry, but Dr Burress stays and listens to your issues and then talks them over with you and helps you to understand in simple terms. You don't feel rushed and I am happy and content when I leave. Other places I left with more questions than when I came. It is nice to have a Doctor that actually cares.
About Dr. Christopher Burress, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073603411
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center|University Of South Alabama-Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics
- KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE|Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burress works at
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Burress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.