Overview

Dr. Christopher Burrei, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Burrei works at Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.