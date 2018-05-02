Overview

Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burnett works at Prohealth Care Medical Assocs in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI, Grand Rapids, MI and Glendale, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.