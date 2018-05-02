See All Dermatologists in Waukesha, WI
Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD

Dermatology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Burnett works at Prohealth Care Medical Assocs in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI, Grand Rapids, MI and Glendale, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prohealth Care Medical Assocs
    N16w24131 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-2365
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Mayfair Clinic
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 810, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-1122
    Grand Rapids- Cascade Road
    4362 Cascade Rd SE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 678-2070
    Forefront Dermatology - Glendale
    7040 N Port Washington Rd Ste 404, Glendale, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 355-2405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2018
    Excellent physician- thoughtful, easy to talk to and he explains things well. He is a phenomenal dermatologist and I would recommend him to anyone.
    — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780863779
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

