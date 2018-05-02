Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Prohealth Care Medical AssocsN16w24131 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-2365Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mayfair Clinic2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 810, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 771-1122
Grand Rapids- Cascade Road4362 Cascade Rd SE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 678-2070
Forefront Dermatology - Glendale7040 N Port Washington Rd Ste 404, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (414) 355-2405
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Excellent physician- thoughtful, easy to talk to and he explains things well. He is a phenomenal dermatologist and I would recommend him to anyone.
Dr. Christopher Burnett, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Med Coll of WI
- Northwestern University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
