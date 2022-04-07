Dr. Christopher Burke, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Burke, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Burke, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Hills Dental Care3811 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 395-1962
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
Staff did everything professionally and efficiently. Definitely set a tone of relax, we got this.
About Dr. Christopher Burke, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1508218389
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.