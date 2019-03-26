Overview

Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Bulger works at Center for Vein Restoration | Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.