Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Bulger works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Vein Restoration | Glastonbury622 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (855) 565-8346
-
2
Center for Vein Restoration | South Windsor479 Buckland Rd # 2, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (855) 565-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulger?
Dr. Bulger is a good practitioner and I have had great results. However, I disagree with some about the wait time. I waited for an hour at two visits and both times was told there was an emergency. Hard to believe that.
About Dr. Christopher Bulger, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1700922218
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois Metropo
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulger works at
Dr. Bulger has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bulger speaks French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.