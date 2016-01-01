Overview

Dr. Christopher Bui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Bui works at Christopher Duong Bui MD in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.