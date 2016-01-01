Dr. Christopher Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Duong Christopher Bui MD202 N Euclid St Ste 201, Santa Ana, CA 92703 Directions (714) 531-3535
-
2
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 531-3535MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Christopher Bui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, German, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1811061468
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bui has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bui speaks French, German, Spanish and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.