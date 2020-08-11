See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Brick, NJ
Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO

Bariatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Buchholz works at Buchholz Bariatrics in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buchholz Bariatrics
    425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 2W, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-4339
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrotomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrotomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr. Buchholz recently removed an obstruction in my extremely large hernia and performed a hernia repair at Community Medical Center. Excellent surgeon. Would highly recommend him to anyone in need of bariatric surgery. A++ as far as I am concerned.
    Diane Meegan — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427312016
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    • St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
