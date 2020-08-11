Overview

Dr. Christopher Buchholz, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Buchholz works at Buchholz Bariatrics in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.