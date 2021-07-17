Dr. Christopher Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Browne, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Browne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Kansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore1110 W Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 341-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-9515
Broken Arrow1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-4496Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
McAlester1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (800) 283-3662
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browne did both of my partial knee replacements, and I highly recommend him. He and his staff and caring, kind and listen.
About Dr. Christopher Browne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine Program
- The University Of Kansas College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browne has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.