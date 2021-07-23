Overview

Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Duke Orthopaedics Of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.