Dr. Christopher Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5093Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown and his staff are amazing!! They take all the time in the world to explain every little procedure and process they are doing. His bedside manner is very pleasing and he answers any questions I might have.
About Dr. Christopher Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1467567735
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
