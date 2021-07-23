See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Duke Orthopaedics Of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duke Orthopaedics of Raleigh
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 862-5093
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital
  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467567735
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

