Overview

Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.