Dr. Christopher Brown, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brown, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry Kingston Pike9269 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 324-5841
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Visit was not scary at all everything was explained as we went and I was very comfortable
About Dr. Christopher Brown, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013906379
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
357 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.