Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
CareNow - Rockwall600 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 332-5555Monday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Care United Medical Center375 FM 548 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 564-0044
CareNow - South Garland565 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 303-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Brown, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013284496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.