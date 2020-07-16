Dr. Christopher Brodine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brodine, DPM
Dr. Christopher Brodine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Christopher M. Brodine Dpm PA2010 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-7608
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The visit was very fast, promt, and thorough. He is very passionate about his work and gives options for what is best for the patient not the practice! I would recommend him to anyone!
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brodine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodine has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.