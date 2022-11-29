Overview

Dr. Christopher Breen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Heywood Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Breen works at Full Circle Health in Woonsocket, RI with other offices in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.