Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Bradley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
-
2
Einstein Neurology at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 105, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
I would completely recommend Dr. Bradley. I see him for seizures. He very calming and explains himself. He moved and I still still drive over an hour to see him.
About Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1164580098
Education & Certifications
- Yale NH Hosp
- Yale NH Hosp
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.