Dr. Christopher Boylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Boylan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Boylan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Boylan works at
Locations
-
1
Gsma Cardiology703 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boylan?
Today was my first visit with Dr. Boylan. He is easy to communicate with and listens well. I am glad he has an office in Marshall and just recommended him to a friend who also needs a cardiologist.
About Dr. Christopher Boylan, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285629501
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Presby Hosp of Dallas
- New York Medical College
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boylan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boylan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boylan works at
Dr. Boylan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boylan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Boylan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boylan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.