Overview

Dr. Christopher Bowman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Dunbar Medical Associates in Hurricane, WV with other offices in Dunbar, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.