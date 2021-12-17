Overview

Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Bowlin works at Faculty Physicians in Knoxville, TN with other offices in La Follette, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.