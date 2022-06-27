Overview

Dr. Christopher Bowens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Bowens works at Clinical Cardiology in Middletown, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.