Dr. Christopher Bouvette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouvette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bouvette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bouvette, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Bouvette works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Spine Sports & Rehab4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 118, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-4700
- 2 3920 Creek Bank Dr, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 748-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouvette?
Dr. Bouvette was a very kind and caring doctor. I had heard nerve conduction studies were terrible, painful, and scary, but it wasn't at all! Dr. Bouvette explained it all to me and the time flew by. No pain at all! My only complaint is the encyclopedia of papers you have to fill out as a new patient. Filling those out take 3x as long as the test! They need to put them on a website & give you a personal password. Then you go to their website and type in your new patient info. Easy!
About Dr. Christopher Bouvette, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437188240
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouvette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouvette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouvette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouvette works at
Dr. Bouvette has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouvette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouvette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouvette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouvette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouvette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.