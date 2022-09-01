Overview

Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Boutin works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

