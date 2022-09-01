Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
I never had a chance to share my experience as a patient with Dr. Christopher Boutin. He did my colonoscopy in 2019 but before then few times I spoke to him and I've seen his professionalism, integrity, compassion. He came to my room prior procedure and made me comfortable that he will take care of me. He's very detailed and most importantly he listens and very capable of answering my questions. After the procedure I was brought to my regular room, he came and explained to me the result. He really cares for his patient, even told me he wants my next colonoscopy in 3 years (2022) and not 5 years for reason he explained to me. I am no longer with Elmhurst hospital as an employee but in 2-3 years I will make sure he will be my gastroenterologist again - why? He is really good!
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760440259
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Boutin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boutin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boutin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutin.
