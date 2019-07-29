See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miramar Beach, FL
Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bosarge works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre - Miramar Beach in Miramar Beach, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL, Gulf Shores, AL, Foley, AL and Destin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Destin
    7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 226-4345
  2. 2
    Center For Wound Care/Hperbaric
    1549 Airport Blvd Ste 320, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-2500
  3. 3
    Coastal Vascular and Interventional
    1851 N 9th Ave Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8847
  4. 4
    Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    3817 Gulf Shores Pkwy Ste 7, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249
  5. 5
    Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    1502 N McKenzie St Ste 110, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249
  6. 6
    Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    2301 N 9th Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    4012 Commons Dr W Ste 110, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center
    5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 912-8249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Santa Rosa Medical Center
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2019
    He always takes his time explaining my condition and even though I left a review after being frustrated with insurance not approving my procedure it wasn’t his teams fault and can’t take back the review but can tell you all if you are thinking of using Dr Bodasge and his team you’d be wise to do so they have went above and beyond for me!!
    Bonnie Collins — Jul 29, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437117124
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    • Oshsner Fdn Hosp
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • University of New Orleans
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosarge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosarge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosarge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosarge has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosarge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosarge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosarge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosarge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosarge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

