Overview

Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bosarge works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre - Miramar Beach in Miramar Beach, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL, Gulf Shores, AL, Foley, AL and Destin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.