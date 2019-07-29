Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosarge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bosarge works at
Locations
-
1
Destin7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 226-4345
-
2
Center For Wound Care/Hperbaric1549 Airport Blvd Ste 320, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2500
-
3
Coastal Vascular and Interventional1851 N 9th Ave Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 912-8847
-
4
Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center3817 Gulf Shores Pkwy Ste 7, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Directions (850) 912-8249
-
5
Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center1502 N McKenzie St Ste 110, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (850) 912-8249
-
6
Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center2301 N 9th Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 912-8249Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
7
Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center4012 Commons Dr W Ste 110, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 912-8249MondayClosedTuesday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
8
Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 912-8249
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosarge?
He always takes his time explaining my condition and even though I left a review after being frustrated with insurance not approving my procedure it wasn’t his teams fault and can’t take back the review but can tell you all if you are thinking of using Dr Bodasge and his team you’d be wise to do so they have went above and beyond for me!!
About Dr. Christopher Bosarge, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437117124
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Oshsner Fdn Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of New Orleans
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosarge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosarge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosarge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosarge works at
Dr. Bosarge has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosarge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosarge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosarge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosarge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosarge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.