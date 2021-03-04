Overview

Dr. Christopher Borrego, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Hill, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Borrego works at Tri County Internal Medicine in Sugar Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.