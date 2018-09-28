Overview

Dr. Christopher Bono, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Bono works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.