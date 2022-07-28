Dr. Christopher Bonesteel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonesteel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bonesteel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bonesteel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Locations
Oakridge Dental Care9590 SW Highway 200 Unit 7, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 520-2812Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a good visit for cleaning and x-rays. Staff are professional and explain things clearly.
About Dr. Christopher Bonesteel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
