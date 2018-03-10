Overview

Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Bojrab works at Indiana Health Group Inc in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

