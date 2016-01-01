Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is a dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. He currently practices at Dermatology Inc and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Inc1801 Senate Blvd Ste 745, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 926-3739
Dermatology Inc875 Airport Pkwy, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 926-3739
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic533 E County Line Rd Ste 203, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 926-3739
Dermatology Inc1722 S Memorial Dr Ste F, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 521-1391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Admitting Hospitals
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
