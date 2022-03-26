Dr. Christopher Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bloom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Locations
C. A .Bloom, M.D., PLLC1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 206-1445Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and complete.
About Dr. Christopher Bloom, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518967686
Education & Certifications
- Charity/Lsu Div
- Charity-LSU
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Howard University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
