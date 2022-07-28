Dr. Christopher Blanco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Blanco, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Blanco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
1
Zarall Urgent Care Corp7500 NW 25th St Ste 112, Miami, FL 33122 Directions (305) 264-2632
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Blanco is a straight forward doctor and can tell he only wants the best for his patients. Súper recomendable!
About Dr. Christopher Blanco, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073584710
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.