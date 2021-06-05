Dr. Christopher Blanchard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Blanchard, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Blanchard, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Locations
-
1
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
-
2
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanchard?
Needed ACDF. Dr. Blanchard was the absolute best I could have hoped for. He explained the pros and cons and the decision was a no brainer. The surgery was virtually painless and all the pain and numbness in back and arm are gone. I wouldn’t use anyone else. He is the ultimate no non sense professional.
About Dr. Christopher Blanchard, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1942592613
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.