Dr. Christopher Blair, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Blair works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Richardson, TX with other offices in Manistee, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.