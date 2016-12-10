Overview

Dr. Christopher Birdsall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Univ Of Pa Hlth System, General Surgery



Dr. Birdsall works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.