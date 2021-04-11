See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Christopher Binette, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Binette, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine

Dr. Binette works at HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists
    2401 Frist Blvd Ste 4, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 217-4578
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists - Port St Lucie
    1943 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 251-1734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Exceptional man and doctor. He cares, communicates and most importantly he listens to you. I am what is known as an interesting case in medicine. Which means most doctors think you're crazy and don't hear you, because you don't fit in the medical norm. Not him though.. He completely cares and spent almost 9 hours in emergency surgery to saved my arm. I can't be more grateful to him. I believe anyone would be lucky to have him on their case. I know I was.
    Rhonda K Denton — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Binette, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1922275866
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
