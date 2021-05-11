Overview

Dr. Christopher Beney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Medina Memorial Hospital and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Beney works at CHRISTOPHER E BENEY MD PC in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.