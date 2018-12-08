Overview

Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Benac works at Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Lafayette in Lafayette, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.