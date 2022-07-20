See All Plastic Surgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Bellber works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY and East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1820
  2. 2
    Cvph
    214 Cornelia St Ste 103, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 562-7771
  3. 3
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407099807
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Craniofacial Foundation Of Utah
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

