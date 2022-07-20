Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1820
Cvph214 Cornelia St Ste 103, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7771
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot recall a better medical experience than I had with Dr. Bellber. I had broken facial bones due to a biking accident. He spent the time to make sure I understood the procedure he would perform, with the potential risks. He thoroughly answered the many questions we had. Most importantly, the surgery was performed perfectly. Even the office staff and medical assistants were friendly and professional. Highly recommend Dr. Bellber.
About Dr. Christopher Bellber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407099807
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Foundation Of Utah
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.