Dr. Christopher Behrens, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Behrens works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

