Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 960 Clague Rd Ste 3310, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2460
- 2 11100 Euclid Ave Fl 6, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8447
-
3
University Orthopedic Associates1611 S Green Rd Ste 27, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 291-2495
-
4
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bechtel did my hip replacement surgery. His skill as a surgeon is surpassed only by his bedside manner. On the day of my surgery, he met with me in pre-op to explain the procedure, met with me again in recovery to tell me how the procedure went, and then met with me in my room before discharging me. He also spoke with my wife while I was in recovery, and again in the hallway outside my room. My quick recovery was nothing short of amazing and was made possible by Dr. Bechtel’s skill and minimally invasive technique. Thank you Dr. B!
About Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851618854
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bechtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bechtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bechtel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bechtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechtel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.