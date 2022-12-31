See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westlake, OH
Orthopedic Surgery
13 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    960 Clague Rd Ste 3310, Westlake, OH 44145 (440) 250-2460
    11100 Euclid Ave Fl 6, Cleveland, OH 44106 (216) 844-8447
    University Orthopedic Associates
    1611 S Green Rd Ste 27, Cleveland, OH 44121 (216) 291-2495
    St. John Medical Center
    29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 (440) 835-8000

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Replacement
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Bunion Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Hand Tendon Repair
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 31, 2022
    Dr. Bechtel did my hip replacement surgery. His skill as a surgeon is surpassed only by his bedside manner. On the day of my surgery, he met with me in pre-op to explain the procedure, met with me again in recovery to tell me how the procedure went, and then met with me in my room before discharging me. He also spoke with my wife while I was in recovery, and again in the hallway outside my room. My quick recovery was nothing short of amazing and was made possible by Dr. Bechtel’s skill and minimally invasive technique. Thank you Dr. B!
    About Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851618854
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
