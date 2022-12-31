Overview

Dr. Christopher Bechtel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.