Overview

Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Bearden works at Care Group Clarian West in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.